Sudeva players shine in AIFF's India U-20 Team selection for Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Sudeva Delhi FC announced the selection of three of its current players in the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) 23-member squad for the prestigious Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series.

"This is a proud moment for the entire Sudeva family, as the selected playersForward Mohd. Zulkif, Midfielders Mohd. Sami and Jajo Prashanare a testament to Sudeva's dedication to developing football talent in India and Mission World Cup 2030," a press release from Sudeva Delhi FC stated.

In addition to these current players, two Sudeva alumni, who have moved on to play for major clubs, have also earned their spots on the team.

Goalkeeper Karan Makkar currently with Jamshedpur FC and Danny Meitei Laishram, midfielder currently with North-east United bring further pride to the Sudeva family, presenting the lasting impact of the academy's comprehensive training and development programs.

"Sudeva, established in 2014, is India's leading residential training institution committed to discovering and nurturing football talent from across the country. With players scouted from the remotest areas and representing diverse states, Sudeva's grassroots youth program has become a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers. The academy, accredited by the AIFF as an Elite Academy and recognized by Khelo India, is dedicated to player development, combining high-quality training with education and life skills," the release added.

The recent selections highlight the success of Sudeva's mission to produce top-tier athletes ready to compete at national and international levels. These players' achievements reflect the academy's rigorous training programs, strategic focus on skill development, and commitment to excellence.

The Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series is a highly anticipated tournament that brings together top young football talent from across the region.

AIFF's 23-member squad represents the country's brightest prospects, and Sudeva's contributions to this roster underline its major role in advancing Indian football on the global stage.

