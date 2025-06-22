Suhail Bhat's dream run: From watching on sidelines to playing for India and Mohun Bagan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 : Suhail Bhat's rise from a ball boy to a national team player is nothing short of inspiring. Now, the young talent is living his dream at Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

He was part of MBSG's historic Indian Super League double-winning squad in the 2024-25 campaign. He also won the Durand Cup and the League Shield in his debut season with the club in the 2023-24 season.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Bhat started his career with Indian Arrows. Later, the forward joined the MBSG reserve squad, and his goalscoring potential caught the attention quickly, opening the doors to the first team.

"I used to play for the Arrows, and when we finished the AFC U-19, my agent called me and said, 'MBSG are interested in you.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm going there no matter how much money they're offering.' So, basically, right from the start, I felt in my heart that I wanted to join MBSG," he said in an interview with MBSG TV, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"After that, I came here and played for the reserve team. Back then, in the reserve team, we had a really good understanding among us, so because of that, I was able to score more goals. I scored goals in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) as well. In my debut, I scored a hat-trick against Mohammedan (Sporting Club) SCthat was the best debut of my life. I scored that hat-trick. That's where my career started, and I never looked back and kept working harder and harder," he added.

Bhat took pride in being part of MBSG's squad. When quizzed about his thoughts on the Mariners' journey throughout the 2024-25 season, he answered,

"It's amazing. When I look back, it feels incredible. It's like an unbelievable season," he noted.

"I still can't believe itwe've won so many trophies. So, when I look back now, I get that experience of how we work together as a team and how we get back up when we lose. So, it is all about the feeling of winning the Shield and the Cup togetherit still feels like a dream," he further added.

Bhat showed glimpses of his talent in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, where he scored two goals and was recently called up to the senior Indian national team. Under Manolo Marquez's guidance, he also made his debut for the Blue Tigers against Thailand in an international friendly.

The 20-year-old forward shared his joy at receiving his first-ever national team call-up and spoke about the experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and other senior players.

"Since I started playing football, I was in the under-16s, then under-19s, then under-23s (for the) AFC qualifiers. Every time, my focus was only to get into the senior team and experience playing at that level and play for the country," he said.

"It was like a dream when I got my first call-up from the senior team. I still can't believe it. I've been there alongside everyone, including Sunil Chhetri Bhai and all the senior players who have helped and supported me. They're always telling me to keep going, and it's an amazing feeling to be there," he signed off.

