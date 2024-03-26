Sunil Chhetri Gears Up for 150th India Appearance in WC Qualifier: Star Footballer Felicitated

Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri is set for another milestone as he will appear in his 150th international match in the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday. By achieving the feat, Chhetri will become the 40th player in the world to play 150 or more international matches in the list led by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (205).''It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005,'' All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said in a press release.

Chhetri was felicitated with a signed jersey by Chaubey, ''Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. ''He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this beautiful game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football,'' he added.

𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙚, 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨! 💪🏻🤴



A tremendous achievement for our Captain @chetrisunil11 as he marks his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th appearance for the National Team! 🇮🇳



150 games and still going strong⏳💙#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QduVhLGlKq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 26, 2024

The AIFF also announced that they will felicitate the Indian star on the sidelines of their return leg clash against Afghanistan in Guwahati.''In many football fans' eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian men's national team. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker.'The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future,'' AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan said.