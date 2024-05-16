Sunil Chhetri Retires: FIFA Pays Tribute to Indian Football Legend (See Post)

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. The 39-year-old striker will play his final match for India on June 6th in Kolkata during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

Chhetri made the announcement via social media.

FIFA Pays Tribute

Shortly after the announcement, world football's governing body, FIFA, paid tribute to Chhetri by posting a widely-shared image from 2022. The picture features Chhetri with his hands folded in respect, standing on the third step of a podium, flanked by footballing superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (first place) and Lionel Messi (second place). The caption for the reposted image reads "retiring as a legend."

Retiring as a legend. ❤️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 16, 2024

Read Also | "My Brother, PROUD": Virat Kohli pays tribute to Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri Holds Rhe Record For The Most India-Caps With His 150 Appearances

The iconic striker holds the record for most appearances (150) and goals (84) for the Indian national team. He is also the fourth-highest international goal-scorer among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

Chhetri's journey with the Indian team began in 2005, and he quickly became a fan favorite for his leadership, goal-scoring prowess, and dedication to the sport. He inherited the captain's armband in 2012 and has been instrumental in raising the profile of football in India.

Nicknamed "Captain Fantastic," Chhetri is known for his vocal support of the sport and his strong connection with the Indian fan base. He has consistently advocated for the development of football in the country and has been a positive role model for aspiring players.

Despite his age, Chhetri remains a vital part of the Indian attack. He was the top scorer in India's victorious 2023 SAFF Championship campaign and has scored a goal in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

While retiring from international football, Chhetri is expected to continue playing for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Chhetri's retirement marks the end of an era for Indian football. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, leadership, and dedication that will inspire generations of players to come.