Super Cup football: Jamshedpur, ATK Mohun Bagan meet in a clash of ISL sides in Group C

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 13 Jamshedpur FC take on Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 winner ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday in a fascinating clash at the top of the Group C table with both teams eager to continue their rich form in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Despite going down early in their first game, Jamshedpur registered a superb 5-3 comeback victory against FC Goa on Monday. Rafael Crivellaro played a vital role in their triumph as the Brazilian stalwart registered two goals and an assist.

On the other hand, Liston Colaco was on song for ATK Mohun Bagan as they thrashed Hero I-League side Gokulam Kerala 5-1. The 24-year-old winger bagged a spectacular brace as he spearheaded the ATK Mohun Bagan attack throughout.

Ahead of their clash at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Friday, Jamshedpur Head Coach Aidy Boothroyd spoke about how his team has prepared to face the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 champions.

"As we do with every team, we treat them with respect and assess their strengths and weaknesses," he sa'd. They've had a very good season, winning the title. It will be an intense game and I expect it to be a cagey affair."

The two teams also faced each other twice during the Hero ISL season and both games turned out to be close encounters. ATK Mohun Bagan edged the game in their backyard, courtesy of a late Hugo Boumous penalty, while the second leg in Jamshedpur ended in a goalless draw.

Recalling the previous clashes, Boothroyd went on to add, "We are coming on the back of keeping a clean sheet against them the last time w' played. We'll make sure we focus on our game and score some goals."

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando also showed respect to his opponents and their style of play. "We have a lot of respect for Jamshedpur. They trust their plans and play with two experienced forwards," he said.

Talking about his side's mindset for the game, Ferrando urged them to keep their calm. "The idea is to keep calm as it is only one game. We need to work against Jamshedpur and hope that the performance of the team will be good," the Spaniard concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor