"Surprised to see this from our team": Manchester United coach Ten Hag reacts to shock 0-7 defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United, the most successful team in the English Premier League, suffered arguably its worst defeat in over 140 years, as Liverpool rang roughshod over them to record a thumping 7-0 win at Anfield.

While the mouthwatering Sunday derby was tipped to be a closely fought affair, the Red Devils were flattened by a storm unleashed by the Merseysiders.

For the most part of regulation time and beyond, the in-form Red Devils appeared clueless and had simply no answers to whatever Juergen Klopp's strggling Liverpool threw at them on Sunday.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and a goal from Brazilian marksman Roberto Firmino capped off a commanding 7-0 victory for Liverpool at home.

Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag cut a desolate figure on the touchline as the Red Devills sank deeper into the mire.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ten Hag, visibly shaken by the manner of the defeat at Anfield, said, "It's 3-0, as a team you stick together. We didn't do that. I'm surprised to see this from our team, I don't think it's us, I don't think it's Manchester United."

"We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional. We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check. We have to take this strong," Ten Hag added.Jolted by the shock defeat, some Manchester United stars took to social media platforms to offer fans words of support.

Their Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea tweeted, "I know this message don't sit well on such a day. This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn't happen, especially with the journey we are all on. We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these."

Manchester United will next host Southampton at Old Trafford on March 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

