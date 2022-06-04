Tevez 'ready' for coaching move

Buenos Aires, June 4 Carlos Tevez has confirmed he will pursue a career in management, seven months after officially ending his playing days.

The 38-year-old revealed on Saturday (IST) he is in the process of obtaining his coaching badges and declared himself ready to take charge of a top-flight club.

"I made the decision that I'm going to be a manager," Tevez told Argentine television programme Animales Sueltos, Xinhua reports.

"I'm ready to do it now. I'm learning how to communicate. It's something I have to prepare for. I'm not going to accept a job with any old club and just tell the players they have to win or we're all in trouble. I have to give the players the necessary tools to win."

Tevez announced his retirement last November after a career that included spells at Boca Juniors, Corinth, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

He was capped 76 times for Argentina's national team and scored 13 goals.

