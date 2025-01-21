"That's not for me to decide": Carlo Ancelotti brushes away rumours about his future at Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], January 21 : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rubbished away the reports and rumours suggesting his move away from Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid holds the summit with a two-point advantage over local rivals Atletico Madrid as they aim to lift the La Liga title for the second successive time.

After the first half of the ongoing season, reports surfaced on social media suggesting Ancelotti could part ways with Los Blancos in summer, even though he is contracted till summer 2026.

However, Ancelotti brushed away the rumours of his exit when he was asked about his future ahead of their Champions League clash against RB Salzburg.

"I want to be very clear: the date when I'll be leaving this club will never be decided by me. Never. Never in my life [has he decided to leave]. I am perfectly aware that this day will come. When will this day be? I don't know. That's not for me to decide," Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

"It can be tomorrow [Wednesday] after the game, it can be after the next game, it can be in a year's time, it can be in five years. I don't know. The fact that Florentino [Perez, Madrid President] has been elected for another four years and he knows me very well makes it a goal for me to be here another four years like Florentino, so we can make a joint farewell to each other with all the love in the world," he added.

Last month, Ancelotti cemented his place as Real Madrid's most successful manager of all time after winning the 15th title with the club. Last month, he guided Real Madrid to a record 15th title following their Intercontinental Cup success in Qatar.

