"The main aim this year is to win Premier League": Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

London [UK], August 9 : Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez laid down the objective of lifting the Premier League ahead of their campaign opener of the 2023-24 season.

The Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, and has started every single competitive fixture for the Blues since then.

After enjoying an excellent pre-season campaign in the US tour last month, Enzo spoke of Chelsea's targets for the upcoming season.

"The main aim this year is to win the Premier League. Now we have a new head coach, you have to say the expectations of us have changed. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was difficult, there were lots of changes going on and everything happened so fast for me," Enzo said as quoted by club's official website.

"We want to be an aggressive team that attacks and defends well, that goes into every game to win it, no matter the opponent. We want to dominate every game we’re in," Enzo added.

Enzo, will now play under his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino as his head coach. He explained why the South American connection has been so important and beneficial for him throughout the pre-season tour.

"Having an Argentine coach is much easier for me. Chatting to him, it's very important. It's another way to connect because I still don't speak English perfectly, so speaking to him in Spanish is much easier. It helps my confidence and it’s a better relationship. It also has a big impact on my confidence," Enzo explained.

"I have to say, and it's very important for me that Pochettino has come in, for me and my team-mates, he's going to be very important for us," Enzo signed off.

Chelsea will play their opening game of the season by hosting Liverpool on Sunday.

