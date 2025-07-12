The silent warrior: Odei Onaindia leaves FC Goa with a lasting imprint

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Football often celebrates the flamboyant. The scorers, the playmakers, the dramatic match winners. But sometimes, it's the quiet figures at the back, the ones holding the structure together, who make the lasting difference.

Odei Onaindia was one such figure at FC Goa (FCG). The Spaniard brought calm and stability to a team that twice came close to the Shield under his watch, as per the Indian Super League (ISL) press release.

His two seasons may not have ended without any league silverware, but his influence was unmistakable, both as a centre-back and as captain.

Onaindia joined the Gaurs ahead of the 2023-24 season, following head coach Manolo Marquez from Hyderabad FC. For most players, a club switch requires a period of adjustment with a new system, new teammates and a new environment. But for Onaindia, the transition was seamless. Reunited with a tactical setup he already understood, he slotted in instantly.

Even his experienced centre-back partner Jhingan was sidelined midway through the 2023-24 season, FC Goa could have crumbled. But Onaindia remained unmoved. He adapted to a new defensive partner in Nim Dorjee and the backline didn't miss a beat as the team made it to the playoffs after two seasons.

Eight of the team's nine clean sheets in the 2023-24 season came with him on the pitch. The Gaurs finished third in the regular season, their best finish in four years. This was after they spent the most days at the top of the table in that campaign. But their run ended in the semi-finals against Mumbai City FC, a tie where they had once led 2-0 in the first leg before eventually falling to a comeback defeat.

Onaindia captained the Gaurs on a few occasions in 2023-24 but when the following season began, he led the side after the departure of Brandon Fernandes, the press release added.

The results reflected that leadership. FC Goa finished second in the league table, bettering their points tally from the season before. They ended with 48 points, the same as 2023-24 Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Once again, their run ended in the semi-finals, this time against Bengaluru FC, who edged the Gaurs on aggregate thanks to a last-gasp goal despite a second-leg win for FC Goa.

But throughout the season, Onaindia continued to lead the backline with composure and clarity, playing a key role in the team's defensive setup while mentoring younger players within the squad.

Partnering with Jhingan over two seasons, Onaindia formed one of the most disciplined defensive duos in the league. The two brought out the best in each other. Jhingan with his aggression and leadership, and Onaindia with his positioning and composure.

Together, they were almost unbeatable. Across 28 league matches in which both started, FC Goa lost only three times. They also kept 13 clean sheets in that period.

For two campaigns, Odei Onaindia brought consistency and calmness to the team's backline, contributing to two top-three finishes in the league and successive semi-final appearances.

He may not have made headlines often, but his presence was felt every time he stepped onto the pitch, serving a reminder that not all leaders need to be loud to be effective.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor