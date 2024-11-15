"The way Ronaldo dedicated everything to football is insane": Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Liverpool's outstanding winger Mohamed Salah has revealed that he draws inspiration from the "dedication" Portuguese goal-scoring legend Cristiano Ronaldo has for football.

Ronaldo has gone toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi for two decades, remaining at the pinnacle of the sport. With five Ballon d'Or trophies and countless records to his name, Ronaldo has redefined the standards of football excellence.

Many football stars have been inspired by Ronaldo, and Salah is among those who have looked up to him.

"I love the way Ronaldo [of Brazil] played, and [Zinedine] Zidane and [Francesco] Totti. These guys, I always admired them. They just enjoyed the game. Cristiano was also an inspiration when I started playing in Europe. His dedication to football is incredible, the way he looks after himself. You can see it in his numbers," Salah said on Liverpool's official YouTube channel while discussing the all-time greats he admires most.

"But these are the players I idolised when I was young, and I always wished to play one game with them or be like them someday. I was fortunate to play with Totti, spending two years with him in Rome. It was an incredible experience; I absolutely loved it. He was amazing, and his technique was extraordinary. He's also a very, very good person," he added.

Salah has also set numerous records and collected prestigious accolades, including Premier League and UEFA Champions League medals.

In the ongoing season, Salah has scored eight goals in 11 matches. He also has six assists, the second-highest tally by any player in the Premier League this season.

His impressive form has been instrumental in taking Liverpool to the top of the table with 28 points. The Reds hold a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City, who are in second place with 23 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor