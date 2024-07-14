"There are no favourites": Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente ahead of UEFA Euros 2024 Final against England

Berlin [Germany], July 14 : Ahead of the UEFA Euros 2024 final against England, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said there are no favourites in the final of the competition as it is an even match between the two sides.

Spain and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany.

"There are no favourites. It's an even match-up, just as our previous knockout games were. If we are not above the level we displayed in those games, we won't have a chance of winning, and the same is true if we make mistakes," De la Fuente said in a pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard further asserted that the final will be against the two best teams of the ongoing Euro Cup 2024.

"Sunday will be a complicated game against a great team, between the best two teams [in the tournament], that's why we are in the final. These matches, which are so even, are often decided by the finer details. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the best chance of winning," the coach added.

Spain is a strong contender for the title. Under the reign of head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain produced an eye-catching spectacle for the fans with their tiki-taka style of football during the passage play.

The Spanish side has shown fluency in their attack, with their creative forwards giving a tough time to the opposition. Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have offered plenty of creativity on both flanks.

They have had the freedom to express themselves on the back of a strong defensive unit. Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte hold the defensive line, and Rodri dropping in to provide additional cover has allowed Spain to put on strong defensive performances.

Spain's strong attack display has allowed them to rack up 13 goals effortlessly from a whopping 108 attempts en route to the final.

The Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England mustered up only five goals before the semi-finals.

They produced their best performance in the tournament against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

England dominated possession with 59 percent and racked up nine shots, with five on target. In comparison, the Dutch side could only muster two shots on the target.

History backs Spain to lift the title, as they have three European championships under their belt. In reply, the Three Lions have none in the trophy cabinet. While history backs Spain, England will have the sheer desire to lift their first title since 1966. Under head coach Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have roared strongly but failed to deliver when things mattered the most.

In the last edition of the Euro, they marched into the final, but Italy played spoilsport on their soil, Wembley Stadium, London. In the Qatar World Cup 2022, England almost pipped France in the quarter-final, but Olivier Giroud's late strike knocked them out of the tournament.

They will be looking to change their fortune this time around and end the wait for their much-awaited title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor