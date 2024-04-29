Thiago Silva to depart Chelsea at end of this season after four years

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Star Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the ongoing season after playing for the English club for the past four years.

Silva has played 151 matches for Chelsea after joining the club in the 2020-21 season. He also scored nine goals for the English side. With Chelsea, the Brazilian defender has won five trophies, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2021, UEFA Super Cup 2021-22 and UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21.

Speaking in a video shared on the social media account of the Chelsea, Silva said he always gave his all for the Blues in the past four years. The 39-year-old also thanked the club for showing love towards him.

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. My sons play for Chelsea so it's a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family - literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of...

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn't mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But...it's an indescribable love. I can only say thank you," Silva was quoted by GOAL.com as saying.

https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/1784885359068708964

The defender recalled the time when he joined Chelsea during the time of pandemic and there weren't any fans in the stadium but through social media it became special for him.

"Obviously, when I started here, it was during the pandemic so there wasn't any fans in the stadium. But through social media, it became something very special to me and then when the fans started coming back to the stadium and life was getting back to normal, I started to feel a lot of affection and respect for my story and for my start here. It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it's even harder...

"But one a Blue, always a Blue. The way in which I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn't feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It's always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that. [It's been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don't come back. I intend on coming back one day...," he added.

In the ongoing season, Chelsea have displayed a sloppy performance and could only win 13 of 33 Premier League (PL) games. Mauricio Pochettino's men are currently standing in ninth place on the PL points table. In their previous five games, the Blues have clinched just one win and lost two.

Thiago Silva's last game for Chelsea will be on May 19 when they take on Bournemouth in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

