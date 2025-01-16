"Think we merited all three points...": Chennaiyin coach after draw against Mohammedan SC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 16 : Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle expressed his frustration after his team conceded a last-minute penalty, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the league's official website reported.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Coyle expressed disappointment at dropping two points, despite his side being in control for most of the game, and also highlighted areas needing improvement.

Chennaiyin FC took an early lead in the 10th minute with Laldinpuia Pachua. The Marina Machans extended their advantage in the 49th minute through Lukas Brambilla.

However, Mohammedan SC made a late comeback. Manvir Singh scored in the 95th minute before Lalremsanga Fanai converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to secure a draw for the home side.

"Again, we are all frustrated, and disappointed. Certainly, to finish with a point, I think we merited all three," Coyle remarked as quoted by an ISL press release.

"We are very comfortable in the game. Mohammedan SC did not even threaten. We should have put the game to bed at 3-0 with some really good opportunities," he added.

Despite the draw, Coyle pointed out the positives, including individual performances and the quality of their goals.

"Players gave maximum effort. Very good score too. Could have added to that. So that's the frustration...But some really good individual performances. Some really good play. Good goals, " he said.

Coyle highlighted the team's inability to manage the game in the dying moments and stressed the importance of game management, particularly for younger players, to prevent such errors in the future.

"We were careless. It comes down to individual error. We should have cleared the lines. The ball comes back into the box... And that's the bit that... I mean, a lot of young players there. That is the bit they need to understand. The game management. To understand, to see the game through," Coyle said.

Chennaiyin FC remains in 10th place with 17 points, six points behind the playoff positions, and Coyle emphasized the tough road ahead.

"Had we won, we would be right in the mix. We are not far off, but we need to make sure we are not gifting goals because that is what we did," he explained.

The Marina Machans will look to bounce back in their next ISL fixture against Mohun Bagan SG next week as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor