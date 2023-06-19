"Three medals in five years is big deal": Croatia coach Dalic after UEFA Nations League loss to Spain

Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 19 : Following his side's loss to Spain in the final of UEFA Nations League, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic expressed happiness with his team's consistency during the last five years which saw them clinch runners-up or third place medals across major football tournaments.

Spain defeated Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate to clinch their maiden UEFA Nations League title and their first major trophy since Euro 2012.

"In these five years, we have had great results and three medals. We are sorry, after the lost final, you are disappointed with the second place, but this consistency makes me happy, it is a big thing. If someone had talked about three Croatian medals in history, we would have doubted it, and three medals in five years is a big deal. After 1998, we thought there would not be any more. And today's match shows that Croatia has potential and can deal with everyone," said the coach in the press conference after the match, according to Croatia Football's website.

Croatia is known to have one of the most volatile and unpredictable performances in international football. After being admitted to FIFA in 1990s, they made a stunning World Cup debut in 1998 with a third-place finish. After that, they exited the tournament in Group Stages in 2002, 2006, did not qualify for 2010 edition of the tournament and then followed it with another Group Stage exit in 2014. After that, they ended as runners-up in 2018 World Cup and earned the bronze for third-place finish in 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Their best performance in UEFA Euro is fifth-place finish in 2008. In previous two Nations League tournaments in 2018-19 and 2020-21, they finished at ninth and 12th position respectively and followed it with a runners-up position this time.

He congratulated Spain on winning the title.

"I congratulate Spain on winning the League of Nations, and my national team on their great success and great fight, and to thank the fans for coming, the great atmosphere and their support throughout the game," said the coach.

Dalic admitted that his side lacked chances, more speed and attacking options.

"It was difficult throughout the 120 minutes, and we lacked more chances, more speed and attacking actions in the last third, but that is the kind of game, it's the final. The Spaniards did not create many more chances either, it was an equal game in which we were a little better, and they were a little better," said Dalic.

On veteran Luka Modric's future with the senior national side, with which he has been associated since 2006, Dalic said, "It is hard for all of us, which is understandable, but we have to be proud because we did a big thing. Luka will make his decision, but he needs to be given time to settle down, it is not easy to speak or make decisions now. Emotions, adrenaline ... it was difficult. He played great tonight, played all 120 minutes for the second time these days. I would like him to stay, he is an important player for us. We all want him to stay."

Substitute Dani Carvajal hit the match-winning kick in the penalties after the game had ended goalless after extra time.

Fuente, appointed as Luis Enrique's successor in December, could not have asked for a better start to his tenure.

Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists and third-place holders in Qatar WC last year, were aiming for their first trophy but that ambition did not translate into reality despite the best efforts of their veteran star player Luka Modric throughout the 120 minutes of the match.

The match ended in a goalless draw and a fatigued Croatia side could not deliver much in the extra time.

In penalties, Joselu helped Spain with an equaliser after Nikola Vlasic put Croatia in the lead. Goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Rodri made it 2-2. Modric and Mikel Merino scored for their respective sides to make it 3-3.

Lovro Majer missed his shot at the goal but Asensio shot on target to make it 4-3 for Spain.

Perisic scored an equaliser for Croatia. Aymeric Laporte missed for Spain.

It all came down to the final penalties for both teams. Petkovic missed his chance to score while Dani Carvajal scored to make it 5-4 and win it for Spain.

