Throwback: When 2006 World Cup ended France's Zinedine Zidane's glittering career abruptly

Zinedine Zidane played the last game of his career in the 2006 World Cup final and left the field early after being sent off for a headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi. The incident marked the end of Zidane's glittering career.Zidane, aged 34 in 2006, led from the front for France in the mega event which was held in Germany. He was in emphatic form and almost single-handedly took the team to the summit clash, where they faced Italy. Prior to the finale, Zidane was in rollicking touch as he scored in the Round of 16 win over Spain and also in the semi-final versus Portugal. In addition, he had assisted Thierry Henry's quarter-final winner against Brazil.

The headbutt came in the final moments of the regulation time, with both France and Italy tied at 1-1. After scoring the first goal in the final, Zidane-led France were tied at 1-1 with Italy courtesy Materazzi's strike.What unfolded from thereon ended Zidane's international career in an absurd and most unthinkable manner. The war of words with Materazzi led to the French captain losing his cool and going for a headbutt; leading to the Italian's injury. As a result, he was shown the red card; ending his international career all of a sudden.Materazzi-starrer Italy had the last laugh following the Zidane headbutt. The match went down to the wire, i.e. to the penalty shootout where Italy triumphed over the opposition by 5-3.

