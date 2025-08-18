"To contribute to club's history is an honour": Damait Lyngdoh savours Durand Cup breakthrough

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 18 : The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was alive with energy on Friday evening. In the middle of that roar, it was a moment of instinct, almost accidental, that changed everything for Shillong Lajong. Damait Lyngdoh swung his foot, looking to deliver a cross, but instead, the ball found its way past the goalkeeper and into the net.

What could have been just another delivery into the box turned into the spark that ignited Lajong's comeback and eventual victory. For the midfielder, it was a surreal experience to score his side's opening and comeback goal.

"Honestly, I went for a cross but somehow it ended up going in," Lyngdoh said afterwards as quoted by a Durand Cup press release, his smile still betraying disbelief. "I was just happy we got an equaliser to gain confidence and momentum to win the game," he added.

The Polo Ground has seen its fair share of iconic goals, but for the young local star, this one carried a special weight. To score in front of friends, family, and a passionate home crowd that has stood by the club through highs and lows made it all the more meaningful. "It's very special," he said.

"The support from our fans at Polo Ground always pushes us forward. Scoring in front of them felt amazing, but the most important thing is that we made them proud as a team," he added.

Lajong's journey into the semi-finals of the 134th Durand Cup is no small feat. For a side steeped in tradition and carrying the pride of Meghalaya on its shoulders, every step in the tournament is about more than just results. Lyngdoh's goal, which turned the tide of the game, has become a symbol of that resilience. "It is a big boost for all of us," he explained. "Everyone has been working really hard, and this result shows the strength of the whole squad. It gives us extra confidence going into the semi-final," he added.

For Lyngdoh personally, the moment was not just about the scoreboard. It was about etching his contribution into the history of a club that has long been a beacon of football in the Northeast. "To contribute to the club's history in such a big tournament is an honour," he reflected. "I hope we can achieve even more together," he added.

From the outside, it may look like luck that his intended cross ended up as a decisive winner. But for those in the stands and those who have followed Shillong Lajong's campaign, it was much more. It was a turning point, a release of belief, and a moment where hard work and instinct combined under the lights of Polo Ground.

As Shillong Lajong marched into the semi-finals, that unexpected strike will remain one of the defining stories of their Durand Cup journey, a goal that began as a cross, but ended as a dream realised in front of their faithful supporters and now with a repeat of last season's semi-finals, Damait and Lajong will hope, they have much more moments like this to take them to their first ever finals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor