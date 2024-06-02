Toni Kroos gives cheeky reply to Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid's record 15th UCL title

New Delhi [India], June 2 : England star mid-fielder Jude Bellingham got a cheeky reply from his Real Madrid compatriot Toni Kroos after they helped the club extend their record UEFA Champions League title record.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Daniel Carvajal helped Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A post-match banter between Kroos and Bellingham took place after, Bellingham took to Instagram and shared glimpses of celebrating with the UCL title and captioned it, "Good morning Madridistas. See you later."

Kroos commented on Bellingham's celebratory post and replied, "Not that bad for a first season..."

Along with Kroos, UCL final goalscorer, Vinicius Junior replied "New LEGEND," while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtious wrote, "What a player". Bellingham's England teammate Harry Maguire posted three applause emojis to congratulate the 20-year-old on his success.

The end of the UCL clash marked the end of club career for Kroos. Before the final, the German midfielder announced his retirement from football after the end of the Euro 2024.

The UCL final against Borussia Dortmund marked the final club game for the 34-year-old with Real Madrid.

Coming to the game, the first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

Despite enjoying dominance, Dortmund failed to break the stalemate as the first half ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

But Real Madrid turned the tides in the second half. In the 57th minute, Vinicius' flat cross towards the penalty area for his compatriot Rodrygo was nodded on the far post by Schlotterbeck, with the oncoming Carvajal placed an emphatic volley but Maatsen's deflection helped Dortmund to take a sigh.

Real Madrid got insurance in the 83rd minute after Vinicius scored by moving past through Dortmund goalkeeper with his left foot. The two clinical strikes were enough to ensure the 15th UCL title for the Los Blancos.

