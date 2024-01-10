Tottenham announce signing of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig

London [UK], January 10 : Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of German forward Timo Werner from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a loan deal.

The 27-year-old striker will join the club until the end of the season and will take up the number 16 jersey. The English club released an official statement to announce the arrival of the striker.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, subject to international clearance. The Germany international will join the Club on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. He will wear the number 16 shirt," a statement from the club read.

Werner has had a fair share of experience playing in the Premier League during his two years with Chelsea, beginning in 2020.

He struggled during his time with the London club, as he scored 10 goals in 56 league appearances. The German will be looking to reignite his form with the arch-rival of his former club.

After joining the club, Werner was ecstatic to play for his new club and said in his exclusive first interview with SPURSPLAY, "First of all, I'm very happy to be here, I've joined a very, very big club, we have often played against each other already - it doesn't matter if I was playing for Chelsea or Leipzig, they were always big, big games to play against Spurs - and now I'm happy to be part of the team at the Club and I'm really looking forward to it."

"A lot of things attracted me here - first of all, the talk with the manager. I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play. For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly. Then the stadium, to play there every game is something special and also the team, I think we have some very good players. All of it was very interesting to me," Werner added.

