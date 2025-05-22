Tottenham edge past Manchester United to win Europa League, ending 17-year wait for a trophy

Bilbao [Spain], May 22 : Tottenham Hotspur brought joy to their fans at last, ending a long trophy drought by winning the Europa League final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday. Brennan Johnson's scrappy first-half goal proved to be the difference in a game that lacked real quality but meant everything to the North London club. It was their first piece of silverware since winning the League Cup back in 2008, according to Goal.com.

For much of the season, Spurs had struggled to find form, and expectations were low going into the final. Still, manager Ange Postecoglou had spoken confidently in the build-up, pointing to his history of winning trophies in his second season at clubs. In the end, he was proved right.

The match began with both sides showing some attacking intent but with both teams sitting 16th and 17th in the Premier League, the lack of confidence was clear, and the game soon became scrappy. Neither side could build any real rhythm, and clear chances were rare.

The decisive moment came just before halftime. Pape Sarr played a ball into the United penalty area, aiming for Johnson. The forward didn't get a clean touch, but his presence caused confusion. Luke Shaw failed to clear the danger, and Johnson was able to nudge the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana and into the net. It was far from a beautiful goal, but it was enough to put Spurs in front.

In the second half, Manchester United tried to push forward in search of an equaliser. However, they struggled to create clear opportunities. One of their best chances came when Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario dropped a routine ball, sending it straight to Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker's looping header looked like it was going in, but Micky van de Ven made a brilliant acrobatic clearance on the line to keep Spurs in the lead.

As the minutes ticked away, United brought on Alejandro Garnacho, hoping his pace and energy could change the game. He immediately troubled Spurs right-back Pedro Porro with his direct runs, but like the rest of the game, his impact faded as Spurs stayed compact and calm under pressure.

Tottenham didn't play a particularly stylish or dominant game, but they did what they had to do. After 17 long years without a trophy, the final whistle brought celebrations for players, fans, and their manager, who now adds European silverware to his growing list of achievements.

The win not only gives Spurs a much-needed morale boost after a difficult domestic campaign, but it also secures them a place in next season's Champions League, a reward that could help turn things around at the club.

