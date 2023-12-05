Triental Cup Inter-School Football League commences in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 5 : The Triental Cup, Delhi's first student-led inter-school football championship, commenced on Monday at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. The 16-match series will offer an exhilarating football extravaganza, designed to foster talent and sportsmanship amongst young athletes.

The first season of the tournament is set to showcase the prowess of Boys Under-14 and Girls Under-18 teams in an electrifying 11-a-side competition. Spread over five days (4-8 December), the matches will be held from 09:30 AM to 1:45 PM.

An eight-team elimination-style format for the boys and a six-team league format for the girls makes for an unpredictable and promising tournament. The referees for the matches will be offered by the Delhi Soccer Association, as a token of their appreciation and support for the first season of the tournament.

Announcing the first edition of the championship, Zahan Sawhney, the 14-year-old co-founder and student of Step by Step School shared, "As Delhi's first completely student-led tournament, we always strive for excellence, fuelled by our love for the beautiful game. Committed to the values of equality, diversity and inclusion, we aspire to create a secure and competitive environment; For students, By students. We believe that friendly competition helps strengthen the foundation for a diverse tournament, where both public and private schools get to compete with equal opportunity".

Fareed Bakshi, co-founder and 13-year-old student of Vasant Valley School, expressed, "This cup is a testament to the unwavering passion and dedication of the student community for the sport." As a school team player himself, Bakshi believes, "As a manifestation of our love for the game, the cup offers an opportunity for players to thrive, grow and unlock their full potential. We think that this event will allow for a better sense of community between schools, and that is one of the driving forces behind this tournament. As the pioneers of student-led tournaments, we ensure the opportunity for every participant to become the best version of their sporting selves."

Thanking the management of the schools and organising team, the two Co-founders stated, "We thank all those who have given us encouragement in this endeavour, as well as the team who helped us build this event from the ground up".

The matches commence at 9:30 AM and conclude by 1:45 PM. Each match is exactly one hour long, with a 10-minute halftime break in between.

Participant schools:

1. Air Force School, Subroto Park

2. Amity International School, NOIDA

3. Amity International School, Pushp Vihar

4. Amity International, Saket

5. Bluebells School, Kailash Colony

6. Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri

7. Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar

8. Vidya Bal Bhavan, Mayur Vihar-III.

