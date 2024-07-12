TW3 ratings, age cut-offs for Junior, Sub-Junior Youth Leagues 2024-25 announced

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The All India Football Federation, on Friday announced the updated Tanner Whitehouse 3 (TW3) ratings and age cut-offs for the Junior Youth League and Sub-Junior Youth League for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

In a decisive move to reduce age fraud and maintain the integrity and competitiveness of youth football, the AIFF will implement stricter TW3 ratings for the 2024-25 season.

TW3 Ratings for 2024-25 Season:

Sub-Junior Youth League Player: 12.80

Junior Youth League Player: 14.80

Age Cut-offs for 2024-25 Season:

Sub-Junior Youth League: Players born on or after 01.01.2012 and on or before 31.12.2013.

Junior Youth League: Players born on or after 01.01.2010 and on or before 31.12.2011.

Implementing stricter TW3 ratings is a strategic decision by the AIFF Medical Committee to ensure fairness and accuracy in players' bone age assessment.

Having addressed the shortcomings in the previous season, the TW3 rating for each league will remain constant from this season onwards, establishing a clear and consistent benchmark for all participating players. It has been done to enhance the bone age verification process's credibility and uphold the Youth Leagues' standards.

The AIFF remains committed to fostering a fair and competitive environment for all young footballers across India and believes that the updated measures will significantly contribute to the development and growth of football at the grassroots level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor