U-17 Youth Cup: Classic Football Academy beat Himalayan FC Kinnaur 3-1 to reach final

Hyderabad, Jan 27 Classic Football Academy defeated Himalayan FC Kinnaur 3-1 to reach the final of the U-17 Youth Cup at the Deccan Arena, here on Friday.

Both the sides started off on an even note, before Classic FA took the lead just five minutes before the half-time break through forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan. That goal gave Classic FA more impetus during the break, as they came out all guns blazing.

Classic FA scored two more within three minutes of the restart through midfielders Gogocha Chungkham and Md Arbash, to take their side's lead to three goals.

Christian Lalthazuala did pull one back for Himalayan FC a few minutes later, but the side from Imphal held on for the rest of the game to make their way into the summit clash.

Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off in the second semi-final clash at the Deccan Arena on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor