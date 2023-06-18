UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Czech Republic thrash Faroe Islands by 3-0

Torshavn [Faroe Islands], June 18 : A brace from Vaclav Cerny helped Czech Republic clinch a 3-0 win over Faroe Islands in their UEFA EURO Qualifying match at Torsvollur on Saturday.

Ladislav Krejci gave Czech an early advantage with his 15th-minute strike. He hit a header from a very close range that landed in the bottom right corner after a corner.

Just a minute before the half-time, a left-footed shot from outside the box by Cerny to the bottom left corner of the goal.

At half-time, the score read 2-0 in favour of the Czech.

In the 75th minute came another left-footed shot from Cerny, which landed in the top left corner of the goal. He was assisted by Mojmir Chytil.

The match ended with a 3-0 scoreline in favour of Czech Republic.

In the group E, the Czech is at the top with two wins and a draw in three games. They have a total of seven points. Faroe Islands is at the bottom, with a loss and draw in two matches. They have only one point.

Czech's next match will be against Albania on September 8. Forae Islands will also take on Albania is June 21.

Earlier, Belgium and Austria played out a 1-1 draw in their Group F match of the Ero 2024 Qualifiers at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Saturday.

Michael Gregoritsch put Austria in advantage with his strike in the 21st minute.

At half-time, the scoreline read 1-0 in Austria's favour.

In the 61st minute, Romelu Lukaku scored the equaliser for Belgium. He was assisted by Dodi Lukebakio and delivered a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the goal. The scoreline read 1-1.

Following this, both sides made multiple attempts to score the goal, only to miss it or get blocked. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Belgium had a superior ball possession with 56.2 per cent while Austria had ball possession is 43.8 per cent.

In the Group F, Austria sits at the top with seven points, with two wins and a draw in three matches. On the other hand, Belgium sits at second position. They have a total of four points, with one win and one draw in two matches.

Belgium's next match will be against Estonia on June 21, while Austria will play Sweden on the same day.

In the UEFA EURO Qualifier on Sunday, Scotland made a late comeback to defeat Norway 2-1 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow.

Scotland are in Group A alongside Georgia, Spain, Norway and Cyprus.

After the win agaisnt Norway, Scotland is now on top of the group with three wins in three matches.

Norway is in the fourth position. Having played three matches they have lost two and drawn one.

The first half of the match ended all square as neither team managed to find the back of the net.

In the second half, Norway was awarded a penalty. Star striker, Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to give Norwar a 1-0 lead.

As the game approached its end, it looked like Norway would have their first victory in the group, but Scotland's two late goals changed the scenario.

In the 87th minute, a defensive blunder by Norway helped Scotland's Lyndon Dykes to roll the ball past Norway's goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1.

Just after two minutes, Scotland scored their second goal. In the 89th minute of the match, Kenny McLean's curler saw Scotland go 2-1 against Norway.

Norway took nine shots out of which three were on targets. They had 59 per cent of ball possession during the game. Norway completed a total of 543 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Scotland took five shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession of the ball during the match was 41 per cent. Scotland completed 378 passes with an accuracy of 83 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor