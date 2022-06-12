UEFA Nations League: Memphis Depay misses late penalty as Netherlands play thrilling draw against Poland

Memphis Depay missed a late penalty as Netherlands' perfect start to UEFA Nations League Group A4 ended with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Poland on Saturday.

The Netherlands made a bright start but fell behind against the run of play when Nicola Zalewski switched the play from left to right, where Matty Cash picked up the ball, drove into the area and shot past Mark Flekken.

The visitors held out for the rest of the half and then stunned their hosts a second time when Przemyslaw Frankowski beat the offside trap and teed up Piotr Zielinski to score.

Davy Klaassen quickly reduced the arrears with a smart close-range finish, before Denzel Dumfries levelled with a deflected effort three minutes later.

There was late drama to come though as Lukasz Skorupski denied Depay from close range, with Cash then adjudged to have handled the rebound. However, Depay hit the post from the spot, before the keeper made a stunning late stop to deny him once more.

Matty Cash, Poland defender after the match said: "It's a really good result. A lot of teams come here and struggle. We showed fantastic character to stay in the game and keep it at 2-2. I had a sigh of relief at the end [when Depay missed the penalty], but the feeling when I scored was unbelievable - one of the best feelings I've ever had."

While, Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands midfielder stated: "I think in the end it's a bit disappointing because at home you always want to win. We had opportunities at the end but the spirit in the team and the way we fight to come back is really positive."

Poland have never beaten Netherlands away from home (D6 L4). The Netherlands have only failed to score in one of their last 25 international matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

