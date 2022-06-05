UEFA Nations League: New-look Italy play draw against Germany in opener

Joshua Kimmich struck to earn Germany a point in their Group A3 opener with Euro holders Italy at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Saturday.

Two goals in four second-half minutes saw the UEFA Nations League Group A3 opener between Italy and Germany end all square in Bologna.

Italy came closest to opening the scoring in the first half when the lively Gianluca Scamacca's shot hit the outside of the post, although Germany spurned opportunities of their own, not least when Serge Gnabry fired over.

But the deadlock was broken 20 minutes from time thanks to a wonderful assist by debutant Wilfried Gnonto, crossing to present Lorenzo Pellegrini with a tap-in.

Parity was soon restored though as Joshua Kimmich coolly slotted in when the ball dropped to him in the penalty area.

Thomas Muller made his 113th appearance for Germany, equalling Philipp Lahm's tally for fifth-most in the nation's history. Italy have lost only one of their last 11 Nations League matches (W5 D5).

Roberto Mancini, Italy's coach wasn't happy with Azzurri for conceding a quick equaliser but admitted that it wasn't an easy game. He said: "We were a bit naive in conceding the equaliser immediately after our goal. It's a shame. It wasn't an easy game, especially at the beginning but then we did well. I'm happy for the lads. They were good against a great national team."

While, Hansi Flick, the coach of Germany was happy with the team's recovery after falling behind in Bologna. The German opined: "The first quarter of an hour was okay; after that we lost our rhythm a bit and let ourselves be fooled. On the positive side, the team recovered after falling behind."

Joshua Kimmich who inspired Germany to a draw conceded that the team wasn't happy in the first half but added that in hindsight the first 45 minutes of the match were better for the away side than the second half.

He said: "We weren't so happy with the first half but that proved to be the better half for us. We came out very weak after the break, didn't make much for ourselves and couldn't implement our tactics."

"We didn't eliminate our mistakes with the ball, gifted them too much possession and weren't precise enough in the last third. They pressed us high but not to the point that we couldn't create anything. We could have stayed calmer in possession," Bayern Munich player added.

