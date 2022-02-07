UK, Ireland to bid for Euro 2028, pullout from race for hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will be bidding to host the UEFA Euro 2028, but these nations have opted out of the race to host the 2030 World Cup.

"Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third-largest sports event in the world," The Football Association of Ireland said in an official statement, as reported by Goal.com.

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup," he added.

England had hosted eight Euro 2020 games at Wembley Stadium last summer, including the semi-finals and final. In the summit clash, Italy defeated England to win Euro Cup.

The final was hampered by crowd violence and it needs to be seen whether England's hosting chances are hampered by it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor