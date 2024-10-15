Uttar Pradesh Super League to launch in March 2025, bringing ISL-level excitement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 : For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, a football league of the magnitude and excitement of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to get underway. The Uttar Pradesh Super League (UPSL), will be played in March-April 2025 and will bring together football enthusiasts, young talents, and professional players from across the state to compete in a thrilling new format.

The football League will be played at the Greater Noida Stadium and KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow, as per the press release by UPSL.

The league is organized under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh and aims to promote football in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sports development in Uttar Pradesh.

An auction will be conducted for players hailing from Uttar Pradesh, where eight franchises will have the opportunity to bid on and recruit the best football talents.

Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh Honorary Secretary Mohd Shahid said, "A blueprint for the Uttar Pradesh Super League has been prepared on the lines of the ISL, and it will be implemented in the coming months. Eight franchise teams will be included in the first season. Additionally, to give the event a larger format, all preparations, from commercial rights to event management, have been entrusted to 100 Sports."

Speaking about the announcement, Ravindra Bhati founder of 100 Sports Pvt Ltd said, "We are excited to partner with the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh in launching the UPSL. Our aim is to elevate football's presence in Uttar Pradesh and create a platform where young players can shine. This league will not only entertain but also inspire the next generation of footballers."

With football's rising popularity in India and Uttar Pradesh, the UPSL promises to be a stepping stone for footballers, offering a structured league with the excitement of high-stakes matches, skill development, and community participation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor