Valencia confirm Bordalas sacking with Gattuso waiting in the wings

Madrid, June 3 Spanish football club Valencia on Friday confirmed that Jose Bordalas has been sacked as head coach after just one year at the club.

The news of Bordalas' sacking was already an open secret after it had previously been announced that Valencia owner Peter Lim had met with former AC Milan and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso with a view to the Italian taking over at the Mestalla Stadium.

"Valencia CF announce that Jose Bordalas has finalised his time as first-team coach," commented the Valencia website, adding that the club wanted to "thank him for his work and dedication in his time as Valencia coach in which the team qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey."

Reaching the cup final was Bordalas' biggest success in a season where the club finished ninth in La Liga, but their defeat to Real Betis on penalties meant they miss out on European football for another year.

Bordalas had a difficult relationship with Lim, who was unwilling to make the signings the former Getafe coach asked for, while he was also criticised for a style of play that was very defensive and at times came close to the limits of fair play.

The 641 fouls that Bordalas' side committed last season was the highest in all of La Liga, with Bordalas' former club, Getafe coming second in that ranking with 559.

Gattuso is expected to be named as the new Valencia coach in the coming days.

