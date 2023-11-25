"Very good team": Kerala Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic on Hyderabad FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 : Ahead of Kerala Blasters FC's match against Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, the head coach of the home side Ivan Vukomanovic heaped praise on the opponents and said that they have a strong side.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Vukomanovic said that in the last two years, the Hyderabad-based franchise was among the most difficult opponents for them.

"In the previous two years, (Hyderabad FC) were one of the most difficult opponents for us and games against them were always the toughest. They are a very good team. They've very good individuals. Also, they were our opponent in the finals two years ago. So actually, it doesn't matter now seeing the standings, where we are, where they are, doesn't say anything. In this league, anything's possible," Vukomanovic said as quoted by ISL's official website.

He added that they need to concentrate on their performance to clinch three points against Hyderabad FC.

"If we plan to get those points (against Hyderabad FC), we must be on top of our possibilities. We need to play at 100%, be aware of their strengths, and concentrate fully to secure the points," he added.

He also said that everyone from the squad is available for their forthcoming encounter in the ISL.

"Well, we are very happy to see that everyone is now available, especially when it comes to, you know, the defensive line, which is a crucial part of our team. It's like the concrete part of any project. Now, with three players coming backspeaking about (Milos) Drincic, Lesko, and Prabir Dasall of them are available for us. It's a bit of a luxury problem deciding who to put in the starting 11," he added.

Kerala Blasters are at their top form currently. In their previous five games, the Kerala-based club have only lost one game.

In their previous fixture, Vukomanovic's side clinched a 2-1 win against East Bengal FC, following which they are standing in second place on the points table after winning four out of their six matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor