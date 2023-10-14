"Very happy to help Portugal": Cristiano Ronaldo after sealing 3-2 win against Slovakia

Porto [Portugal], October 14 : Following Portugal's 3-2 win against Slovakia in the EURO 2024 qualification match at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Saturday, five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated his teammates for the success.

Ronaldo took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and thanked the Portuguese Football Federation and the fans present at the stadium for the beautiful tribute to the team.

Ronaldo also added that he is very happy to help the Portuguese national team reach another final stage of a great competition.

"We are at EURO 2024! Very happy to help Portugal reach another final stage of a great competition. A special thank you to the Portuguese Football Federation and the fans present at the stadium for the beautiful tribute," Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X.

The former Real Madrid star player scored a brace against Slovakia to help the home side clinch a 3-2 win.

Goncalo Ramos scored the first goal of the match in the 18th minute of the game. Ronaldo doubled the lead for Portugal in the 29th minute from the penalty spot.

In the second half, Slovakia tried to make a comeback in the game and scored two goals, But Ronaldo came as a saviour and scored Portugal's third goal in the 72nd minute of the match.

The 2016 EURO Cup winners played seven matches in the qualifier round in group J and stand in the top place of the group standings with 21 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor