Vinicius Jr is in good shape: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid [Spain], September 23 : Before the start of the Madrid derby between the two giants Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Los Merengues' star player Vinicius is in good shape and likely to play in the upcoming crucial match.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Madrid derby, Ancelotti said that the Brazilian youngster had trained well with the first team before the upcoming match.

The Real Madrid manager added that he will decide later before the match whether Vinicius will be included in the playing eleven or not.

Ancelotti also said that Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy and midfielder Dani Ceballos have made their full recoveries and will be added to the travelling squad.

“Vinicius trained with the team yesterday, he's in good shape. He trained very well today and he'll be in the squad. We'll decide tomorrow on what role he is capable of playing. Carvajal won't be available but the others, except Arda Güler, are all okay. Mendy and Ceballos have both made full recoveries," Ancelotti said.

The Brazilian youngster is considered one of the best young talents in the world and one of the main players in Madrid's attacking half. He has established himself as one of the most powerful attacking forces in the world, combining blistering pace with changes of rhythm with which he has earned the legendary number seven jersey at Real Madrid.

On August 26, Vinicius was subbed off from the pitch against Celta Vigo. Later, the club confirmed that the Brazilian suffered an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle which forced him out of the pitch three games.

Real Madrid's manager said that Jude Bellingham felt discomfort during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Union Berlin but trained without any problems before the Madrid derby.

“He didn't feel very well on Thursday but he trained normally today. He'll be ready for the game," Los Merengues head coach added.

Ancelotti spoke about the upcoming derby match and said that it is a great opportunity for two teams to show their muscle.

“The derby is a great opportunity. They are always special games. It's the two big teams in the capital, there is so much quality on show. They are always very intense games, great to watch. I don't think the fact they lost to Valencia will have an influence on the game. They played well against Lazio, but tomorrow is a different match," he added.

The upcoming Madrid derby will take place at Metropolitano Stadium on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor