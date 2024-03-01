"Want to deliver a positive display": Ancelotti on Real's upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga

New Delhi [India], March 1 : Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the Whites are ready to showcase a "positive" play.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that Dani Carvajal, Camavinga, Joselu and Jude Bellingham will be back in their upcoming match at the Mestalla.

"The closer we get to the end of the season, the more important the games become. Real Madrid have always struggled at Mestalla because it's a tough place to go against an opponent enjoying a good run. Of course, we'll have to be at our best. The team has trained well and Carvajal, Camavinga, Joselu and Bellingham will all be back. We want to deliver a positive display. The key moments in the season come in March and April, and confidence is high," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Italian coach added that Bellingham is 100% fit and is in good shape to take part in the upcoming match.

"He's at 100%. He hasn't trained too much with the team, but he's done all he needs to on an individual basis. He's in good shape, in optimum physical condition, and he's comfortable with his ankle. He's up for it and will play tomorrow," he added.

He also gave a major update on Militao and Courtois' injuries and said that they are "close" to making their return to the field.

"What we've managed so far, considering the injuries we've had, is significant. The team has never let their heads drop, despite the difficulties. Our confidence is sky high because we feel like Militao and Courtois are close to making their comebacks. If we continue on this run, it could be a very positive season," he added.

In their previous five matches, Real Madrid have been unbeaten and in top form. Los Blancos will be coming into this match after beating Sevilla 1-0. They currently hold top place in the La Liga standings with 65 points after winning 20 of 26 matches.

