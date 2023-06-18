"We always find strength," says Portugal's Bruno Fernandes

Lisbon [Portugal], June 18 : Portugal win 3-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers at the Benfica Stadium here on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes who scored two goals for Portugal said, "We always find strength representing Portugal," according to the official website of UEFA.

Bruno Fernandes score a brace in the second half of the match to aid Portugal to win the match.

After the game, in the post-match interview, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes said, "We always find strength representing Portugal, no matter how tired we are. When we're on the pitch we forget that. And we have a goal, which is to qualify for the European Championships," as per the official website of UEFA.

He further added, "We tried a lot, but the last pass sometimes doesn't come off. Bosnia and Herzegovina were very compact. It is very difficult to play against these teams, nowadays there is not much difference between the sides. Today they showed it here. We knew how to find space, we did our job. Sometimes we could have been more patient."

Portugal is in Group J along with Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal are currently at the top of the group with nine points. They have played three games and won all of them.

The first half seemed to be ending as a draw but Portugal's Bernardo Silva's goal in the 44th minute gave his side a one-goal lead.

In the second half, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored in the 77th minute of the match to put Portugal in a strong position in the match.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his second goal of the night in the 90+3rd minute of the match. Portugal comfortably won the game 3-0.

Portugal took 10 shots on target out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed a total of 676 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took six shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 416 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

