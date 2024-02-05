"We are all not good enough": Pochettino on Chelsea's 2-4 defeat against Wolves in PL

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Following Chelsea's 2-4 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League (PL) on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, the Blue's head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that they were not good enough in the game.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Pochettino said that he is responsible as well for his team's poor performance.

"I think we are all not good enough, that's the reality. Myself also, as the first person responsible. Of course, what we showed today was that we are not good enough. I agree, 100 per cent," Pochettino said as quoted by Sky Sports.

He added that they did not manage the situation properly.

"We didn't manage the situation properly, and I don't want to come here and say I am the best and the players are the worst - but the players have to take responsibility as I do.

In the end, the head coach was optimistic and said that they needed to "keep working" for the upcoming games.

"We are not matching the history of the club. We need to accept it and be critical, but we cannot give up. We have to keep working, try hard to change, take decisions to try to find things in a different way if it's not working in this way and find different solutions," he added.

Recapping the match, the hosts continued their terrible run under manager Pochettino as the hosts succumbed to a 2-4 defeat against Wolves, with the team and Pochettino meeting heavy booing at the end of both halves.

The Blues' defence and poor goalkeeping were exposed. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea control in the 19th minute, but Matheus Cunha equalised in the 22nd minute. Another strike by Axel Disasi two minutes before half-time gave Wolves the lead.

