"We are difficult team to beat": FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez ahead of Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash ahead of Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 23 : FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez is expecting a tough challenge from Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they take on the Kolkata giants in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Gaurs have made a flying start to the season and are still unbeaten after the opening eight matches, securing six wins in the process. The Mariners, on the other hand, saw their unbeaten streak shattered by Mumbai City FC, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday.

However, it's the three red cards they received against the Islanders that will impact the Kolkata side more than the defeat itself. Defenders Hector Yuste, Asish Rai, and winger Liston Colaco will be absent from the game against FC Goa due to suspensions.

Despite this setback, Marquez is confident that the absence of these players won't significantly affect the team, as they have other players who can step up and make a difference on the day.

The Spaniard faced a similar situation last season against the Mariners when he was the head coach of Hyderabad FC, and he is determined not to fall into the same trap, staying focused on his team.

"The red cards don't change anything. We have to focus on our team. Of course, you have to know which players are available (for the opposition) and prepare accordingly, but I had a very similar experience last season. They had a lot of players who were injured and suspended, but they still won 1-0," Marquez stated in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

"We are facing one team whose 11 players who will start the game (for Mohun Bagan Super Gaint) will make them a very strong side. As usual, they will have their chances, but we will also have our chances to win on Saturday," he added.

The two sides faced each other earlier in the Durand Cup, where Mohun Bagan Super Giant came out victorious by a narrow margin.

The tactician reiterates how dangerous the Kolkata side can be but feels it will be a different game altogether on Saturday.

"They have very good players who can decide the game in one action. We played them in Durand (semis) and we did not deserve to lose. It was a good game for pre-season, but I feel it will be another game (on Saturday)," he said.

FC Goa will take on NorthEast United FC on December 29 before going into the break. The Spanish head coach has instilled a winning mentality within the squad and hopes to build on the same for the upcoming two matches.

"Even if we win, draw, nothing will be decided. Of course, if we win, it would be fantastic because we might go into the break in top position," he explained.

"I am very optimistic with the things that I am seeing this season. I think we are a difficult team to beat. When you don't play a good game, and you still win or draw, it shows you are competitive. My feeling is that we have a very good time," said Marquez.

