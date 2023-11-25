"We are trying to improve": Hyderabad FC's head coach Thangboi Singto

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 : Ahead of Hyderabad FC's upcoming match against Kerala Blasters FC at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, the away side's head coach Thangboi Singto said that they are trying to improve their performances and clinch their first win of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Singto said that the morale has been very good inside the dressing room.

"We are trying to improve and bring better morale by winning for the first time this season. The morale has always been good. Whether it is in training or the pitch, they play for the badge and glory of the club," Singto said as quoted by ISL's official website.

He also said that the international break has been helpful for them to get physically and mentally fresher.

"The break has been good in terms of getting physically and mentally fresher," he added.

Talking about the match they lost in the ongoing tournament, Singto said that they came back in the game even after conceding goals.

"For us, the first three games we lost then we came back. If you see the score, I think we did not lose badly. We lost the first game 2-1 and then the next two games by a 1-0 scoreline," Singto added.

The 49-year-old believes that his team needs to improve on the attacking side of the pitch.

"Going forward, getting up front and trying to score goals is the area where we need to work really hard," Singto said.

The Hyderabad-based franchise are standing in 11th place on the standing with three points after failing to win a single match out of their six games. They are coming to their upcoming game after a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC.

