"We deserve to win": Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil on victory over Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil lavished praise on his players' hard work and team unity in the aftermath of their impressive 2-1 comeback victory against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

On Saturday night, Bengaluru FC took an early lead through Alberto Noguera, but Jamshedpur FC replied strongly in the second half with goals from Jordan Murray and Muhammad Uvais, sealing a crucial 2-1 victory. The sensational comeback triumph was their eighth win of the season.

Reflecting on his team's second-half resurgence, Jamil highlighted the players' hard work again and urged them to maintain the momentum.

"Because of the players, they have worked very hard. We deserve to win this game because the players are working very hard. They have unity among themselves. That is a good point. You must keep it up like this and maintain the record," he said as quoted from ISL.com.

After the result, Jamshedpur FC moved up to the fourth position in the ISL standings, accumulating 24 points from 13 matches.

"They (the players) are mature. I don't have to give them instructions. They are solving the problem. And they are having that feeling that we must come back again," he said.

Jamil went on to praise the team's unity and the contributions of every player and said, "Jordan(Murray), (Javier) Siverio, even Javi (Hernandez), he tried his best. Rei (Tachikawa) also, did a good job. Lazar Cirkovic..he also worked hard. Ritwik Das, Albino Gomes, Muhammad Uvais, and Nikhil Barla also did a good job... everybody worked very hard. That is a good point."

Jamil also praised the fans and hauled their contribution in their home win. The JRD Tata Sports Complex has been a fortress for the Men of Steel this season with Jamil's side suffering just one defeat at home. The majority of their wins have come on their home turf.

"It is very important (the support of the fans). They must support us. And the players are motivated. Because of the support, we got these points," he added.

Looking ahead, Jamil emphasized the importance of taking it one match at a time despite climbing higher in the standings.

"Still a long way to go. We must think about the next game. That is the most important thing," he concluded.

Jamshedpur FC will aim to carry this momentum into their next fixture when they go up against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 12th.

