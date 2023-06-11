"We deserved it because it wasn't an easy year", says Rodri after scoring winning goal for Manchester City in UCL final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Manchester City's defensive midfielder, Rodri scored the only goal of the UEFA Champions League final match against Inter Milan on Sunday which helped Manchester City win their maiden title. Following the win, Rodri said, "We also deserved it because it wasn't an easy year. There were ups and downs."

After losing in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final by 1-0 against Chelsea, Manchester City looked to make amends in their second appearance in the final.

This time the squad was motivated as they came into the final after winning two domestic titles in English football, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Rodri's goal proved to be the match-winner for Manchester City in the final against Inter Milan.

In the post-match interview, Rodri said, "We also deserved it because it wasn't an easy year. There were ups and downs, ups and downs and lots of doubts," as per the official website of Manchester City.

He further added, "We made history, many feelings are coming to me. Happiness, I see all my family here. Not only my family but all of us as it's a huge family at City."

The 26-year-old Spanish national said, "I want to thank all the people who came to support a long way. They believed in us all these years even though we didn't succeed."

While concluding he said, "But today we did it, and it was massive. We made history, not only for the Champions League but with the Treble. We made history in England and in Europe and that was the step we needed to raise City to a top team."

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 56 per cent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

