"We deserved more," says Inter Milan's striker Lautaro Martinez after losing UCL final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Inter Milan failed to secure their fourth UEFA Champions League trophy as they lost the final against Manchester City by 1-0 on Sunday. In the post-match conference, Inter Milan's striker Lautaro Martinez said, "We deserved more but in these competitions, it is the details that make the difference," as per the official website of Inter Milan.

At the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Manchester City achieved glory as they won their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

"We played it with City until the end, we deserved more but in these competitions, it is the details that make the difference," Martinez said, according to the official website of Inter Milan.

He further added, "I have only missed a Europa League final since I arrived, but since then many important trophies have come."

The 25-year-old, while concluding said, "Today we played a Champions League final after a difficult path. We are disappointed but proud of what we did."

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

