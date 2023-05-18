"We did not have it in us to play final," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after loss to Manchester City

Manchester [UK], May 18 : Manchester City progressed to the final of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Following the defeat, Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti said that their opponents deserve to go to the final as they played with more intensity and quality in the first half.

In the 2nd Leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final at the Etihad, Bernardo Silva scored a brace in the first half. In the second half, Manchester City managed to get two more goals. The third goal was scored by Manuel Akanji and the fourth was netted in by Julian Alvarez.

In the post-match interview, Carlo Ancelotti said as quoted by the club's official website, "We played against opposition who deserved to win tonight because they played with more intensity and real quality in the first half. They really paved the way to the final there. They were better than us today like we were last season. That can happen in a Champions League semi-final."

The Italian national, Carlo Ancelotti further added on by stating, "We did not manage to implement what we would planned. It does not have to be a drama. We lost a game against superior opposition on the night. We cannot think the attitude was not right for a Champions League semi-final. It is just a step which means we have to try and be better next year."

When asked about what he feels about the team he said, "This squad did very well last year and this year. They beat City last year in the semi-final and we won the Champions League, but today we did not have it in us to play in another final. I am convinced that this squad will do better next season and we are already focused on the next edition of the Champions League, where we want to be top-billing again."

Real Madrid has just managed to win a domestic cup this season that is Copa Del Rey. Barcelona won the La Liga title and the Spanish Cup limiting Real Madrid to a single trophy this season.

When asked about how this season turned out to be for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said, "It has been a good season. There are four games to go and we have to give it our best shot. Hopefully, we can finish well. Reaching a Champions League semi-final is a success because only four teams can reach it. Losing a sem-final can happen."

