"We feel unstoppable," Jack Grealish after Manchester City's victory against Real Madrid

Manchester [UK], May 18 : Manchester City's Jack Grealish branded the Blues as 'unstoppable' after their 5-1 aggregate victory against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

The English winger has been one of the crucial players for the Premier League leaders this season and after their victory, he said that when City plays at home in front of their fans the team feels that nobody can beat them.

"I saw a stat the other day about how many Champions League games we've won at home compared to away, I couldn't believe it. When we play here in front of our fans, we feel unstoppable. Even in the league, we feel nobody can beat us. You see what we've done to Bayern Munich, Leipzig and tonight, it's unbelievable," Jack Grealish said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"This is one of the highest [results of my career], considering the opponent, Real Madrid, in the semi-final of the Champions League. We had to perform well, and we did it, especially in the first half. It was really, really good."

But Pep Guardiola didn't agree with Grealish's remarks. According to him, all teams are stoppable and things can quickly change in football.

"I don't like that, no. Every team is stoppable if you do what you have to do. It's nice the players feel that, but football can change from one game to another. You have to stay calm. I would like to give the players two days off, but I cannot give them one because the Premier League is there," Pep said as quoted by Sky Sports.

He also suggested that a big challenge lies ahead of them in order to keep their winning streak on as City prepares to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday and after that game a trip to Brighton and Brentford in the next week.

"We cannot extend it because Brighton and Brentford are really tough places to go. We have to finish soon so we have a little more time mentally to prepare for the two finals we have."

