"We have a challenge to finish 2nd in the league": Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid [Spain], June 4 : Real Madrid will be playing their last La Liga game against Athletic Club on Sunday. In the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he would like the season to finish well, as they have a challenge to finish second in the table.

Atletico Madrid, who is currently in the third position with 76 points is a clear that to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid who is second in the league but is just a point above Atletico Madrid will be looking for a win in their last league match.

According to the official website of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said in the pre-match conference, "I would like to finish the season well. We have the challenge of ending the league in second place, which isn't what we wanted at the start of the season, but we want to see off our fans in the best possible way."

When asked about the players, Carlo Ancelotti said, "The team's in good shape, everyone's ready to play. Mariano won't be able to start the game, but the rest of the squad is available. We want to finish this season strongly, have a rest and prepare for next season. There are players here who are under contract and others who are due to finish theirs. We're going to have a slightly different squad next season, but it'll be a competitive squad that excites me a lot."

He further added, "They have all delivered, they've given their all, especially the players who were coming to the end of their contracts, like Ceballos, Modric, Asensio, Nacho and Kroos. They've all performed really well, they've been serious the issue with their contracts hasn't affected them at all."

Carlo Ancelotti also described his relationship with the club, he said, "It's still a honeymoon period for me at Real Madrid. I haven't had any problems with the club. On the contrary. This period has enhanced our relationship. We're moving forward. I'm happy to continue and to try to do better next season", as per the official website of Real Madrid.

When asked about how he keeps the squad motivated, he said, "I've tried to keep the squad motivated, but it's impossible to keep everyone happy. Sometimes you have to deal with the players' dissatisfaction and I understand them completely because when you're at a club you want to play."

Carlo Ancelotti also commented on star striker Karim Benzema, he said, "Benzema is ready to play tomorrow, he's recovered nicely and he has a year left on his contract", as per the official website of Real Madrid.

England striker Harry Kane is being linked to the club, speaking on which Carlo Ancelotti said, "You're really interested in what's going to happen next season. I can talk about my future, not the future of the squad, which is underway. Kane is a top player, but he's a Tottenham player and we have to respect both the player and the club", as per the official website of Real Madrid.

