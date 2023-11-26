"We have to eliminate the mistakes," says Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : Ahead of Bengaluru FC's upcoming match in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Northeast United at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, the away team's head coach Simon Grayson said that they rectify their mistakes on the field.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Grayson said that they are working hard on the training ground.

"We were working hard on the training pitch. We have to eliminate the mistakes that we had been making occasionally," Grayson said.

Talking about the upcoming match, Bengaluru's coach praised their opponents and said that they had some quality players in their team.

"We were respectful of the opposition. They had some good players and had a good start, but we had to concentrate on what we needed to do," he added.

"It was the first of six games we had till the end of November, so we could go into our home games with good spirits if we could win this game, but it would not be easy," he added.

Grayson noted that players who were away with their national teams had returned and would be assessed before the game. He reassured there were no major injury concerns in the squad.

In their previous five games, the Bengaluru-based franchise have won just one game and are coming into their forthcoming match after a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

Grayson's side currently stand in eighth place on the standings with five points after winning one out of their six games. They had a sloppy start to the ongoing season, however, Bengaluru FC will look forward to making a comeback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor