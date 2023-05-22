"We need to hold down our second place," Massimiliano Allegri ahead of Juventus clash against Empoli

Empoli [Italy], May 22 : Juventus will be back in action against Empoli after their Europa League campaign came to an end on a bitter note against Sevilla on Friday.

Sevilla came back in the second leg to clinch the victory by 2-1, Europa League was the only trophy which was within their grasp. However, Juve's manager Massimiliano Allegri is looking for a reaction in their crucial league game.

"The team did everything possible at Sevilla. We could have avoided conceding one of the goals and been more accurate with our shooting, but we gave our all. Our spirit must be that of a team wanting to react to the European elimination because we need to hold down our second place in the table after finishing fourth twice. At the moment only Napoli are above us," Allegri said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Juventus.com.

"Right now we're focused on these three important games so that we can finish as high in the league as possible."

It won't be an easy game for Italian Giants as Empoli have had a decent season till now. A victory will ensure that Juve will further seal their place in the second spot.

"Empoli are a good side. It's always a difficult ground to play at, but all I'm thinking about is winning and bouncing back from Thursday. We need to focus on our football regardless of what happens off the pitch. From a mental point of view, we're getting used to everything. We have to stay strong and focused," Allegri added.

Juventus will face Empoli on Tuesday at the Stadio Carlo Castellani Stadium

