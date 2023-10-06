"We need to improve attacking-wise": Hyderabad FC coach Singto

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 6 : Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto appeared dissatisfied as his side succumbed to a loss in the second consecutive game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against Jamshedpur FC in a very tightly-fought match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The result could have been different if Hyderabad FC players convert their chances into goals. Mohammad Yasir and Joe Knowles had many chances to score the opener but failed to find the back of the net. Jamshedpur FC's Japanese footballer Rei Tachikawa scored the only goal in the 76th minute of the game with his precise finishing from the free kick, which gave the Men of Steel their first win of the season.

Singto knew that playing Jamshedpur FC on their home ground would be a very difficult task for his team. While he believes that his team was performing well in the game before conceding the goal, he also recognizes that there is room for improvement in their attacking skills to secure victories.

"I think it was a very hard-fought match. We knew that playing Jamshedpur FC in Jamshedpur would always be tough. They have a very strong physical side. But until the third quarter of the game, I think we were still on. And was it a little bit of lack of concentration that led to the free-kick? Not sure. But again, credit to the team for giving all they had. Again, there is no blame or no pinpointing of any players; the team gave it all. Did we create enough to win the game? Probably not, but well, I think we had our fair chances of shots on targets, and that's the area I believe we need to improve attacking-wise to win games," Singto said in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Singto further explained how the Men of Steel made it difficult for his side on the night, keeping tight at the back and leaving not much room for his attacking players. However, he believes his players did well to resist the high pressing of Jamshedpur FC.

"Well, when you play against a back five or a formation where the team usually falls back in five, it is always tough. Well, the plan was always, of course, to attack at the right time because you cannot keep on attacking, attacking, attacking. You have to rely on keeping the ball. Otherwise, it is just like up and down, up and down, up and down game. So, we had plans to keep the ball. Of course, Jamshedpur FC were pressing quite high with two players, and I think we did quite well on those lines," he explained.

Hyderabad FC are now without a point from their opening two matches; however, the head coach wants to remain optimistic. Given they have quite a new squad of young players, he believes his team will perform better in the future. He is confident they will showcase their character in their performances to make their supporters happy in the coming matches.

"Yes, I am repeating all of them; we are a new bunch of boys group. By now, the only thing I can say is that we keep on continuing with all the good work that has been done by everybody, including, of course, players and the staff, all the staff. So, the good thing is that the players are very committed and very receptive, and they are together. I think this will help us going forward to bring good results when we go back home," he stated.

"Nothing like that; usually two away games, tough games, travelling, weather apart, and as I said, we had a new group, but I think we will come back strong. And we are back at home, where our fans are waiting. And hopefully, we can bring a bit of a smile for our fans of Hyderabad," Singto concluded.

