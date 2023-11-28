"We need to improve in a lot of areas," says FC Goa head coach Marquez

Margao (Goa) [India], November 28 : After FC Goa's 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Monday, the home side's head coach Manolo Marquez said that they need to improve in a lot of areas.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the head coach said that he was not happy even after bagging three points as his side did not put up a promising performance.

"I need to say that obviously, the most important thing is the three points to win. I'm not happy. I think that the performance of the team can be a thousand times better. And it's true that in 22 games there are good games, normal games, and bad games. And if you win this kind of game, it's important. But, we need to improve in a lot of areas," said Marquez said as quoted by ISL's official website.

The FC Goa head coach heaped praise on Jamshedpur FC and said that they are one of the most difficult teams in the league.

"My opinion is that Jamshedpur FC, tactically, is one of the most difficult teams in the league because they play in a defensive 5-4-1, but when they are in attack, both wingbacks are very deep," Marquez added.

"The two midfielders drop the position (and move forward), and the two wingers go inside, and these kinds of movements, if you are not very focused, are very dangerous. I feel that more or less we controlled these situations, except in the last minutes when they attacked a lot. But it's true that on the other side, I think that we created very clear chances to kill the game before, but it was a very equal game," he concluded.

Jamshedpur FC were unlucky not to come away with a result in Goa. Despite creating fewer chances than the Goa-based franchise, they had more ball possession and started many attacks from FC Goa, restricting them to just a goal. Even after conceding, the away side continued to cause problems for Marquez's side until the final whistle. However, FC Goa managed to clinch three points in the game following Victor Rodriguez's lone goal.

