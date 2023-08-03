"We tried to keep him, but there is nothing we can do": Xavi on Dembele's departure from Barcelona 

Vegas [US], August 3 : FC Barcelona head coach Xavi admitted that he is disappointed with Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Paris Saint Germain.

ESPN revealed that Dembele is set to join the French League champions PSG last week. Xavi didn't hold back to express his views on the transfer and told Catalan television after his side's 1-0 friendly win over AC Milan in Las Vegas as quoted by ESPN, "I am a little disappointed."

"He has told us that he wants to go PSG. We tried to keep him, but there is nothing we can do. He told me he has already spoken to [PSG coach] Luis Enrique and [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi. There was no way to convince him, this is the final decision and it is his personal decision. PSG have made an offer that is completely out of the market. We cannot compete with it," Xavi added.

Last year Dembele signed a two-year contract extension after Xavi expressed his desire to keep him at the club. The two-year extension that he signed was valid until 2024. According to ESPN, there was a clause in his contract which included a 50m euro release clause that was valid until July 31. That clause doubled to 100m euro after the date passed.

Xavi admitted that he knew about the clause and said that he didn't believe that Dembele would leave the club.

"It's a shame, we had taken great care of him to ensure he was happy here," Xavi added in a news conference as quoted by ESPN.

"I knew all about the clause. Alemany and I have been together day and night and we knew there was a chance he would go. But he seemed happy to me. I didn't expect it, but it has happened. At the end of the day, it's a scenario we have prepared for and now we have to strengthen because it weakens us," Xavi added.

Dembele joined the Spanish club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Injuries disrupted his time at the club, he only made 185 appearances in all games, during this period he scored 40 goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor