"We trust in ourselves...": Real's Jude Bellingham ahead of UCL 2nd leg clash with City

Manchester [UK], April 17 : Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Etihad Stadium, Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham said that the 14-time UCL winner trusts their ability to beat Pep Guardiola's men.

In the first leg of the match, an own goal from Ruben Dias and goals from Rodrygo and Valverde helped Madrid end the match with a 3-3 draw against City in an electrifying match.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bellingham praised City and said that they have an amazing team.

"They are treble winners, an amazing team. But that is the impression from the outside. I don't go to the bookies, so I don't see the favourites, but we are a pretty good team ourselves. We are Real Madrid and we have wonderful players. We trust in ourselves and the ability in the changing room," Bellingham was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

The English midfielder added that winning the second leg against City is their main priority right now. He also accepted that it would be tough game against the hosts.

"We hope we can win, that's the first thing. Everything else comes second. The team has to play well, and if I can contribute that would be wonderful. I want to be effective and have a big impact on the game, work hard, help defensively and offensively, and try to help us go through. It's going to be a really tough game, but we're a great team too and we have to show our qualities," he added.

Talking about his relationship with Vinicius and Rodrygo on the field, Bellingham said that it is wonderful and can link up well.

"We have a very good relationship with all the guys in general. The more experienced ones and the younger ones. When we link up with Vini and Rodrygo it's wonderful. They make our job easier, they're very modest and hard-working. Let's hope we can continue like this, scoring goals and winning games for many years to come, starting tomorrow," he added.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in top form and have not conceded a defeat in their previous five matches.

