"We want Chelsea to get back to where it belongs": Head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Philadelphia [US], July 22 : Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has declared that he wants to bring the club back to where it belongs ahead of their pre-season game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Last season, Chelsea finished on the 12th position in the Premier League. They went through three managerial changes in a single season to accomplish their targets, but all of their efforts behind the field went in vain.

The Blues decided to go through a fourth managerial change ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with the Argentinian head coach taking his place at the helm of the club.

Pochettino has made it clear that he has arrived at the club to restore their glory.

"We want Chelsea to get back to where it belongs – and where we want it to be," Pochettino said as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"Every team comes in a different place. My staff and I know we are in different zone to the other teams who have continuity, but we are preparing for the next year, focused on our objectives, and preparing a base for next season. We come here to build and, at the end of the day, we just want to try to win,' the Argentine coach explained ahead of tonight's friendly against Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field," Pochettino added.

Chelsea's opponent Brighton will prove to be a much sterner test as they finished in a Europa League spot last season. Pochettino admits that it will be tough to overcome the seagulls but is aware of the opportunity to see the young talent perform on the field.

"Last season they played so well,' said the Chelsea head coach. 'And they are signing players with experience for their squad. So I think it's going to be a tough game. It is pre-season and we want to win and perform in our best way, but now is the moment to build the team and to see young players to play," Pochettino signed off saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor